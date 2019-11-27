Ex-ER nurse found guilty of indecent exposure in Harrison, Ark.

A judge sentenced a former emergency room nurse to a year of probation after he was found guilty of indecent exposure.

Toby Cordova, 29, was found guilty of exposing himself repeatedly at Harrison Fitness back in October. He also exposed himself to a woman exercising at that gym. Cordova followed her outside and continued to expose himself. The charge was a misdemeanor.

The 29-year-old was also charged back in April with sexual assault in the second degree.

Court documents show Cordova admitted to touching a patient inappropriately while she was in his care and heavily medicated at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, back in February.

The patient also told police when she woke up in the emergency room, her hand was inside Cordova's pants.

His jury trial for that charge is scheduled for January.