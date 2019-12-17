Former Evangel University basketball player will compete in Miss USA Pageant Thursday

Former Evangel University basketball star Allie Swanson is competing this week in the Miss America Pageant, representing her home state of Nebraska.

Preliminary competitions were held Sunday and Monday at the Mohegan Earth Expo in Connecticut.

The final night of Miss America competition will be broadcast live on NBC, Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m. Central.

Allie graduated from Evangel University with honors in 2017, having earned a B.A. in advertising and public relations, with a minor in music business.

The 6’-2” center served three years as a captain on the Evangel Women’s Basketball Team, was a two time NAIA-I All-American, and was selected 3 times for HAAC conference teams.

In the Miss America competition, her platform is “CyberSmartz: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World.”

During the state competition where she was crowned Miss Nebraska, according to an article in the North Platte Telegraph, Swanson won the overall interview award (in a tie), as well as a preliminary on-stage interview award.

She also won a preliminary evening wear award at the state level and was the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award winner.

Allie is a fifth generation Nebraskan and the daughter of Sean & Julie Swanson of Omaha.

She is also the second member of her family to compete in the Miss America competition — older sister Megan Swanson served as Miss Nebraska in 2014.