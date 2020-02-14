Former School of the Osage teacher sentenced to 20 years for sodomy charge

A former School of the Osage Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a statutory sodomy charge.

Mark Edwards originally was charged with four different counts. Under his plea deal, prosecutors dropped child molestation charge.

Two counts of sexual contact with a different student were sent back to the associate court for later action. Those charges are still pending.

Edwards was a seventh-grade science teacher at School of the Osage.

Prosecutors say Edwards he would help female students with tests and assignments in exchange for being allowed to look down their shirts and touch them, to make sexually explicit or suggestive comments to them and to sexually abuse and assault them.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey is expected to release more information Friday afternoon.