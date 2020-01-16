Former Springfield bishop gives Mahomes jersey to Pope Francis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- James V. Johnston, the former bishop for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, gave Pope Francis a special gift ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game Sunday.
Johnston gave Pope Francis a Patrick Mahomes jersey on Thursday, according to the Catholic News Service.
The Catholic News Service says Pope Francis is a big fan of the other football, soccer, but noted that he was smiling while looking at Mahomes jersey.
Johnston served with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau from 2008 to 2015. He currently leads the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
