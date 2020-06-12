Ex-pathologist at Fayetteville, Ark. VA hospital pleads guilty in patient's death

A pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient who authorities say he misdiagnosed.

Robert Morris Levy on Thursday also pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud under an agreement with prosecutors. The federal prosecutors moved to dismiss multiple other charges against Levy, who was indicted on three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the misdiagnoses.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.