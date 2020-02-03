WATCH: Teenaged Patrick Mahomes once predicted 49ers to win Super Bowl

Seven years before beating the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was picking them to win it all.

Patrick Mahomes in 2013 predicted his 2020 opponent would win the Super Bowl seven years ago. (Source: KLTV)

We’ve uncovered some footage from 2013 when we asked athletes to make their picks for Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers were taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes had high praise for the 49ers, saying “they have the defense and their offense will produce a little more.”

Seven years later and Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP after a victory over the same team he thought would win the grandest prize in all of sports.

The 49ers ended up losing to the Baltimore Ravens in a close game, 34-31.

