Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Tou Thao posted $750,000 bond on Saturday.

He’s the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond; former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were also released on bond.

All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck, remains in police custody. He’s charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Thao is scheduled to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

 