Forsyth police officers receive pay raises, city leaders hope to retain officers

One Ozarks town is showing its support for police officers by upping their wages. Forsyth city leaders approved a pay increase by $1 per hour.

"We just want to send a small message out to the officers that we're doing everything we can do as a small community," City Administrator Chris Robertson said.

Robertson says, at this month's meeting, city leaders voted unanimously to increase patrol officers' pay without raising taxes.

"As population went up, obviously, crime went up," Robertson said.

That's why they want to hire good officers and keep them.

"Make Forsyth a place they want to stay, not just because of the money," Robertson said.

This change comes about three months after an officer handed out a letter during a public Board of Aldermen meeting, complaining of poor pay and too much turnover.

"It did bring it to the forefront and even before the letter, we had already had discussions about pay raises," Robertson said.

Currently, the department is down one patrol officer, so the city is hoping to fill that position. The starting pay for a patrol officer was $13 per hour, now that's up to $14.

"I think a dollar more by taxpayers, that's not much, it really isn't. They deserve it. They're here for us and we should be there for them," Penny Foreman said.

Foreman says it's a small price to pay for protection.

"On TV, every day, we see police officers being killed. It's a dangerous job," Foreman said.

However, Robertson also knows the department needs more people.

"We are usually running one or two short, that's what we are trying to stop. That creates overtime, that hurts the budget," Robertson said.

He's hopeful this change will show officers now and in the future what they mean to the city.

"We want to pay everybody as much as we can pay them, and show them we appreciate the job they do for us everyday," Robertson said.

The wage increase applies to patrol officers, so it does not include the police chief, school resource officer, or dispatcher.