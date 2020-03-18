Fort Leonard Wood implementing civilian telework procedures

Fort Leonard Wood implemented a plan to have civilians at the post work from home in its attempt to flatten the curve.

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood began procedures this week as they continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended social distancing guidelines needed to mitigate and prevent the virus spreading.

Eligible military and civilian employees with MSCoE and Garrison are encouraged to telework, but must follow policies and procedures outlined in an updated telework memorandum of instruction that includes a response to COVID-19. The MOI, signed by MSCoE Chief of Staff Col. David Caldwell, was released Sunday.

Ultimately, supervisors determine which positions in their organizations are eligible for telework, and must ensure the impact doesn’t diminish operations. Supervisors are responsible for making sure employees are held accountable for any government-furnished equipment they receive and that employees’ time is accounted for in the Automated Time Attendance and Production System.

To telework, employees must:

— Complete required telework training, “Telework Fundamentals − Employee Training,” which is available online.

— Complete and sign a telework agreement by filling out a DD Form 2946, which must also be signed by their supervisor.

— Employees must have internet access at home, check in with their supervisor daily, work during normal hours and ensure all time is coded properly.

For employees who only have desktop computers, MSCoE and Garrison IT personnel are issuing laptops to those employees to assist with teleworking.

Teleworking employees must also agree to safeguard all information, including all controlled unclassified information and comply with all criteria and guidelines for information and electronic security. Teleworkers may not work on classified material at alternative worksites.

Military service members do not require telework agreements, but accountability and system usage and instruction still apply.

Contract employees should check with their employer and contracting officer to see if they are eligible to telework.

The MOI notes that telework agreements are cooperative arrangements between supervisors and employees and are not an entitlement or right. Agreements may be terminated by the employee, their supervisor or a higher-level supervisor at any time. Employees should contact their supervisors for more information.