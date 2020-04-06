Foster families face more barriers during pandemic, Springfield organization steps up to help

Foster families face many challenges. They're caring for children that are not their own, while many struggle to find clothes and food they can afford. All of that becomes more intense during this pandemic and a local resource is trying to help.

Tracey Dole is raising a five-year-old and a three-month-old.

"Having two at once, I'm busy all the time," Dole said.

They're her grandchildren. Both kids have been living with Dole for most of their lives.

"We've had them both back together again for two months," Dole said.

Alissa Dennis specializes in finding foster children a safe place to stay. She said foster parents often need help finding and affording resources.

"The biggest thing I think for these families is, they're not prepared for it," Dennis said.

In reality, no one was quite prepared for the effects of the coronavirus outbreaks.

Normally, foster families can go to Sammy's Window at Foster Adopt Connect for food, hygiene products and clothes for the children they've taken in. Now, the organization is no longer doing in-person visits. The door to the pantry is locked, but staff is coming up with new ways to make sure families get what they need.

Monday, staff at Foster Adopt Connect started boxing up the items foster families typically pick out themselves and are now delivering them to their door.

"I think this subgroup of people not only have your daily challenges of do I have a job, are my kids healthy, happy," Dennis said. "Now on top of that, now they have more mouths to feed, more people to take care of, more people relying on them to be that solid rock."

So the organization is trying to take away some of that pressure by helping with supplies.

"I don't think we could get along without them," Dole said.

It's about making sure families don't feel so alone, when they're taking care of other people's children as if they were their own.

"They're more important than what's going on in the world," Dole said.

