Foul play ruled out after body found in woods near Lake of the Ozarks

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says foul play has been ruled out as a cause of death after the body of a man was found in the woods at the Lake of the Ozarks late last week.

Sheriff Tony Helms says the body was found in the woods off of Horseshoe Bend Parkway, and that he had been dead for a couple of days before being discovered.

Captain Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office says they are awaiting a toxicology report, but an autopsy is not being performed.

The man's name is not being released.