Founder of Council of Churches dies, services Tuesday

The founder of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks has died. He'll be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The Reverend Dr. Dorsey Levell passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family. He was a pastor for 16 years, and worked for 31 years to help the most vulnerable people in our community.

Dr. Levell was 86 years old.

He's being remembered as someone who could bring together churches of all different backgrounds.

Dr. Levell's visitation is Monday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7p.m. at the Gorman-Scharpf funeral home.

Services will be at Schweitzer United Methodist on Tuesday at noon.

