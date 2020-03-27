Four deaths, 41 cases of COVID-19 reported in Greene County

Four deaths from COVID-19 and 41 cases have been reported from Greene County as of Friday afternoon.

Springfield-Greene County health officials say four patients, all from Morningside Assisted Living, have died from Coronavirus.

The latest reported death happened before any Morningside residents were tested, according to health officials.

Health officials say 670 people have tested positive in Missouri. Click here for the latest updates in Missouri and the Ozarks.

