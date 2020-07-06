Four hurt after crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Oregon County, Mo.

Four people are hurt after an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One person suffered serious injuries and taken to Springfield for treatment. Three others suffered minor injuries and sent to Ozark Medical Center in Alton, Missouri.

MSHP says the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Route 19 just north of Alton.

According to MSHP, a driver in a GMC 2500 struck the horse-drawn buggy from behind. Both the truck and the buggy traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Three people, ages 17, 18 and 20, were in the buggy. A 53-year-old driver was alone in the truck at the time of the crash.

MSHP and Howell County authorities assisted with the investigation.