Four hurt in fiery head-on crash in Stone County

Four people were injured in a fiery, head-on crash in Kimberling City Thursday afternoon.

An online post by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says it was dispatched to a reported head-on crash James River Road, where both vehicles were on fire, and one was down an embankment.

The post says four people, two in each vehicle, were taken to area hospitals with moderate injuries.

The road was blocked for more than two hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleaned the wreckage off the roadway.