Free Mental Health Care App For University of Missouri System students

The University of Missouri system is encouraging students to download a free mental health care app.

In a message to Mizzou parents, The University of Missouri says, "Talk to your Tiger about Sanvello and encourage them to download the app."

The app offers ways to relieve stress and the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Mizzou sent the message about Sanvello as part of an update on Coronavirus and ways to cope with these challenging times.

Dr. Jennifer Baker looked at the app for KY3. She says it's a good supplement to an overall mental health care plan.

"I personally as a therapist don't think it could take the place of a therapist. But, it might be some adjunct or additional work or support the work that you did in therapy. For instance, if we talk about relaxation techniques, well, there are relaxation techniques supported on the app," Dr. Baker reflected.

Mizzou also reminded parents that the CDC has a Mental Health Care webpage related to Coronavirus.

The university also says, "Mizzou is faced with a challenging time but will get through this together. We are Tigers supporting Tigers."

Students at Missouri S&T, Mizzou, UMKC and UMSL can download the mental health care app. To get the full version of the app at no cost, you must create an account using your student email address. In the case of Missouri S&T, it would be the email address that includes mst.edu.