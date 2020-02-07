Friday is National Wear Red Day

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement invites everyone to take action by wearing red on National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 7.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women and claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Below are some facts about how cardiovascular disease differs in women when compared to men.

- Women may experience different signs or symptoms than men.

- Women continue to be underrepresented in research and experience inequities in care including longer wait times for treatment.

- Women make up less than half of all clinical trial participants globally with women of color only accounting for 3%.

- Biological differences between men and women often are not adequately accounted for in clinical trials and other studies which provide the foundation to treat cardiovascular disease.

- Research shows that women are potentially more likely to survive a heart attack if their doctor is female, yet in today’s workforce women are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields by 25%.

“Powering the future of women’s heart and brain health is imperative to the work we do at the American Heart Association and to the mission of Go Red for Women,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “With 1 in 3 women dying of cardiovascular disease, we must ensure women are equitably represented in research.”

In its 16th year, Go Red for Women encourages awareness of heart disease and stroke, working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and empowers them to take action to lower their risk. The movement will continue to help women take charge of their health, demand equal access to healthcare for all women and increase the number of women in STEM careers.

“This February, women must stand together, show support and demand to be represented equally in cardiovascular disease research and care,” said Brown. “We’re continuing to forge news paths and inspire younger generations of women to create health solutions for women.”

Wear red on National Wear Red Day to raise awareness among women about heart disease and stroke. You can make a donation to support Go Red for Women at WearRedDay.org or at your local CVS Pharmacy throughout the month of February. Join the social media conversation by using #WearRedAndGive.