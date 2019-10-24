Friday marks iCare Day as community sheds light on domestic violence

At Harmony House almost 20,000 domestic violence survivors have found shelter and help since it opened in 1976.

The facility's current Board of Directors Chairperson, Lori Wanamaker, feels a personal connection to many of those victims.

"I too have been a victim of domestic violence for the first 35 years of my life," she said. "As a child I experienced torture and witnessed my father beating my mother. We moved a lot, never had any friends and it just had it's challenges growing up."

Lori says the scars are still evident today.

"One of the biggest things that's been affected is my relationships," she said. "I don't trust people. That's really hard for me plus I don't want to get close to people so they could see what was going on because I was ashamed."

On Friday Harmony House will hold its 5th annual iCare event. Employees at some 400 businesses will wear black eye stickers to call attention to a plight that affects 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men.

"It's an uncomfortable topic to talk about," said Jared Alexander, Harmony House's Director of Development. "There's no doubt about that but I think we can make more people comfortable knowing that there are resources to help you."

Violence against children is pervasive in the Ozarks with 7,710 cases reported in 2018, among the highest numbers in the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, neglect (52.9 percent) and sexual abuse (30 percent) account for more than 80 percent of the cases and the offenders are more likely to be friends or family.

"So we are moving away from stranger danger and more into who's around you," said Kay Tally, the Family Case Manager. "That can come as a surprise to community members because you want to believe you can trust those people."

Tally hopes the iCare event not only brings awareness to the problem but motivates the public to find ways to end domestic violence.

"As a family case manager my role is to put the emphasis on the kids," she said. "I think the biggest problem with childhood domestic violence is kids are put in a position where they're scared and they can't turn to their caregiver for that support and to feel safe. So what I'd like people to be more aware of is the patience involved in helping them. It takes some time to build that relationship of trust. You're breaking down walls and that takes a while."

While Friday's iCare Day helps raise funds for Harmony House, the woman who heads the board of directors says the goal is not to expand the 168-bed facility.

"What I would love to see happen is we get closed down, Lori said. "That we no longer are needed and that domestic violence ends."

Among the many fund-raising efforts are local McDonald's donating 20 percent of their proceeds from Thursday evening sales to Harmony House and City Utilities hosting a 5-K and 10-K walk-run on Saturday.

If you or your business would like to get involved in iCare Day, you can call Harmony House at 417-837-7700.