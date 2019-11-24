Friend opens up about woman killed in Lebanon, Mo. pedestrian crash

A woman has died and a child is in critical condition after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Lebanon, Mo. Saturday. Police say Mariah Taylor, 24, died after the collision.

According to police, the vehicle was heading east on State Highway 64 near Bennett Street when the driver saw a man and a woman pushing a stroller across the road. The driver attempted to stop to avoid striking the group, but was unable to do so.

Rebecca Young said she has been friends with Taylor for two years and hopes her friend is remembered for her big heart.

"[Mariah Taylor] was wonderful, she was sweet, she laughed every day," Young said. "She was a great mom, a great friend [and] he would help anybody and everybody."

Young said she was shocked when she found out Taylor had died.

"I thought it was like a cruel joke like it couldn't be true," she said. "Then, once I realized it wasn't a joke I just I balled."

Yound said said Taylor was pregnant, expecting another child, but the baby did not survive. She said the baby was due on Christmas day. The one-year-old child is in critical condition.

"Hopefully her little girl pulls through," Young said. "We're hoping she does."

Young said Taylor's personality could brighten anyone's day.

"She was really funny," she said. "[Taylor] would always message me with like the most random thoughts in her head and we had like a whole big group chat with a whole bunch of ladies and we just all loved her so much."

Young said she hopes her friend's death and sparks change.

"I feel like they need to do something about this road, whether it's more lights, sidewalks, cross walks, maybe a slower speed limit."

The male, 18, was also struck but is in stable condition.