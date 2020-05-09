Friends and family celebrate the life of Matthew Canovi

It was a day full of emotions as hundreds celebrated the life of a local safety-expert and Marine Corps Veteran, 63-year-old Matthew Canovi.

"He touched a lot of lives and a lot of people looked up to him and thought of him as a hero. Kind of like myself, my brother and the rest of my family," said Matthew Canovi's son, Dominic Canovi.

Canovi passed away last week in a fatal accident. He was known throughout the community as an expert on safety and self-defense and was the host of The Gun Show on 104.1 KSGF.

"He loved what he did," said Dominic Canovi.

His wife and three children said moving forward they'll continue keeping his memory alive.

"My father was someone who had great love for his faith, family and country and I think he will want people to remember him by that," said Matthew Canovi's daughter, Carlina Lambert.

Matthew's friends and family say he was loved by many and he'd want people to be the best they can be.

"Life is short. We don't know who will be here tomorrow. You better know where you're going. Because Matt knew. He was a man of faith," said Matthew Canovi's friend, John Stroup.

Matthew Canovi will be laid to rest at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

