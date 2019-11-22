Frisco Highline Trail reopens Friday after two-months of construction

The Frisco Highline Trail is set to reopen at mile three Friday, November 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The part of the trail that intersects with U.S. Route 160 has been closed since September 23. Crews installed a new box culvert to take the trail underneath the future lanes of Route 160.

This is part of the U.S. Route 160 Widening Project from Willard to Springfield. The goal is to widen Route 160 to four lanes between I-44 in Springfield and Jackson Street in Willard. The entire is project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2020. The total project cost is $18.6 million.

