Ft. Leonard Wood declares public health emergency

Ft. Leonard Wood officials have declared a public health emergency effective Friday, March 27, due to the evolving threat of COVID-19.

This declaration provides Fort Leonard Wood additional avenues and greater access to health care resources to fight COVID-19. The order is in place for days 30 days, with the option to terminate or extend based on emerging requirements.

“We want to emphasize, this decision is not in response to an increased threat or spread of COVID-19 at Fort Leonard Wood,” said Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general. “This is primarily about making sure our commanders have the necessary authorities to issue guidance centered on total force compliance and safety.”

The change also ensures that commanders have the appropriate resources to take all actions required to assure the community’s safety, and establish a total force compliance.

One soldier from Fort Leonard Wood has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to officials.

