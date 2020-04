Fuel pump problem forces Subaru to recall over 200K vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles.

Subaru says in government documents that the low pressure fuel pump can stop working properly.

Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven. The engines also might not start or they could run rough.

The documents say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump at no cost to owners starting June 5.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls page.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.