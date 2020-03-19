Funeral arrangements, procession set for fallen Springfield officer Christopher Walsh

A private funeral service will be held for fallen Springfield police officer Christopher Walsh on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The private service is set for 1 p.m. and will be directly followed by a procession.

During the procession, Officer Walsh’s body will be moved to Rivermonte Memorial Gardens (4500 S. Lone Pine Ave.) for burial with full honors. Other law enforcement agencies are expected to participate.

Community members can watch the procession on Battlefield Rd. from Kansas Expressway to Lone Pine. The procession is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m.

The burial will take place at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens’ Veterans II lot and will be live-streamed on the Springfield Police Department Facebook Page.

Walsh died in the line of duty Monday morning after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway.