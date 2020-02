The Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home along East Highway 76 is on Fire.

The Western Taney Conunty Fire Fire Protection District chief confirms the building is burning. It's located across Lake Taneycomo from the Branson Landing.

Explosions can be heard on video of the blaze. There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews remain on the scene, and after the fire is extinguished will try to determine what caused the fire.