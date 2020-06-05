La-Z-Boy Inc. closing Mississippi manufacturing plant; shifting work to Ozarks

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A Michigan-based furniture maker is announcing the closure of its Mississippi manufacturing plant.

La-Z-Boy Inc. on Thursday said would permanently close its upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton. The Meridian Star reports that the company aims to reduce its global workforce. The Monroe, Michigan-based firm cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in its decision.

La-Z-Boy said the Mississippi plant's production will be shifted to the company's plants in Dayton, Tennessee; Neosho, Missouri; and Siloam Springs, Arkansas. 

 