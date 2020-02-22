Fury beats Wilder to reclaim heavyweight title

Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Fury, the boxer in the first fight, turned puncher as he dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing at will to the champion's head.

It was the first loss ever for Wilder in 44 fights. It was the 11th defense of the title he won in 2015.

Fury stalked Wilder almost from the opening bell, using his jab to control the early rounds. He was landing at will in the seventh round when his corner threw in the towel.

Wilder protested but referee Kenny Bayless waved the fight to a close.

