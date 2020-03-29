PHOTOS: El Dorado Springs community organizes car parade, visits nursing homes

The El Dorado Springs community organized a car parade Sunday afternoon to spread positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show consisted of dozens of hot rods, classic cars and motorcycles, which drove around community streets, businesses, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in El Dorado Springs.

Organizers say the car show was a big hit, offering entertainment for the community while allowing people to practice social distancing.

Our latest gallery includes photos submitted from Kim Neal and Deana Smith Roudebush.