GALLERY: More than 100 tow trucks lead procession in memory of Springfield tow truck driver

More than 100 tow trucks from around the country lead a procession Saturday in Springfield, Missouri and paid their final respects to Timothy Williams.

Williams, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing,was struck and killed by a driver on U.S. Highway 65, a few miles north of Springfield, on Feb. 7.

The procession route includes routes from Division to West Bypass, in addition to tributes on the James River Freeway (U.S. 60), U.S. 65 and I-44.

