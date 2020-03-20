GALLERY: Severe weather damages homes in northern Arkansas

Severe weather damaged several homes Thursday night in northern Arkansas.

The Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department in Missouri shared several photos of damage Friday morning.

The hardest hit area is in Bruno. The storms destroyed one house. The storm damaged another home's roof. The storm also damaged the Bruno-Pyatt school. The storm also knocked down power lines and uprooted a lot of trees. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 1,600 outages after the storm knocked out power in neighboring Marion County.

The storm hit the Valley Springs in the Boone County area around 7 p.m.

Boone County 911 Director Daniel Bolen says the storm damaged several homes. One person is hospitalized with minor injuries. The storm also knocked down power lines, leading to outages in the area.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office reported trees and power lines down on State Highway 126 and West Road.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for northern Arkansas Thursday night.