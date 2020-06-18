GOOD NEWS: State of Missouri reports 0 positive tests from 2-day testing site in Springfield

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports zero positive tests from a free testing site in Springfield in early June.

The state tested 1,028 patients June 4 and June 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The state tested anyone who made a reservation, including those with no symptoms. Medical staff with the Missouri National Guard used the nasal swab test.

The state hosted several test sites across the state to give health leaders a better picture of the spread of COVID-19.