GRADE CARD: Non-profit scores Springfield-area hospitals

A national non-profit called Leapfrog reports area hospitals are not making the grade.

Leapfrog looks at several factors, including patient re-admittance, surgical injuries, and interactions between patients and staff.

CMH in Bolivar scored the lowest score in the Springfield area. It received a D. Leapfrog docked points for infection rates, surgical concerns, and how doctors prescribe medicine. A CMH spokesperson says the hospital has not yet released its portion of the survey.

Cox Medical Centers in Springfield and Branson both received a C grade.

Mercy Hospital in Springfield scored a B. Leapfrog says Mercy minimized errors during surgery and had high patient safety practices.

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison scored a C. Mercy Hospital in Rogers scored an A.

Click HERE to see how your hospital scored.