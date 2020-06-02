GRAPHIC: NYPD sergeant hit by car during protests

A New York police sergeant suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle during protests early Tuesday morning.

A New York police sergeant lays on a road in the Bronx after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning. (Source: CNN/@Roya1ty11)

The NYPD says the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. in the Bronx, and suspected looters were in the vehicle that hit the officer, who was responding to a burglary call.

Cellphone video shows the collision was so hard the officer flipped sideways in the air.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a head and leg injury. Those injuries are considered serious, but the officer is stable.

This isn’t the only time during protests a New York officer was hit by a car. Another officer was struck by a vehicle in the West Village the previous night.

New York was under a curfew during the time period, as demonstrations have sometimes turned violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

