Garth Brooks to livestream acoustic concert on Facebook

By  | 
Posted:

(KY3/KSPR) -- Country music legend Garth Brooks will livestream an acoustic concert on his Facebook page next week.

Brooks, along with several other music stars, are holding at-home-concerts during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-minute concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. It will be called Inside Studio G.

Fans are encouraged to send song requests on Twitter by using #GarthRequestLive.

 