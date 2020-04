Gas prices continue to plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. Drivers can now fill up for less than $1 per gallon at some Springfield gas stations.

Eagle Stop, located on Campbell and Plainview, is selling gas for 95 cents per gallon as of Thursday, which is one of the lowest rates in Greene County.

Drivers are filling up in the Springfield metropolitan area for $1.30 per gallon on average, according to the latest report from AAA.