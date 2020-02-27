Gender identity bill faces criticism at Missouri Capitol

A Republican lawmaker has proposed a bill that would let Missouri parents remove their kids from classes and school events that touch on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Rep. Chuck Basye's bill drew parents to the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest the measure. Basye says he proposed the bill after hearing concerns about posters that were given out by the gay/straight alliance at a Columbia middle school. Under the bill, parents could request that their kids not be exposed to any type of materials related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Parents who oppose the measure say students should be learning more, not less, about tolerance at school.

