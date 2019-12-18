German shepherd got stuck after chasing cat up tree

Firefighters are known to rescue cats stuck in trees, but what about dogs?

Firefighters called for a pet rescue near Tracy arrived to find a German shepherd stuck at the top of a tree. (Source: KOVR/Lathrop Manteca Fire District/CNN)

Last week, firefighters in California were called to do exactly that. It was the type of 9-1-1 call Sharon Thurston never expected to make.

“I was so scared,” Thurston explained. “Like, that dog is my baby. Like, she's everything to me.”

On Saturday, Thurston took her 2-year old German shepherd, named Baby, off her leash for just a few minutes.

“She has an obsession with cats,” Thurston said.

Baby ran off. Moments later, Thurston heard her barking.

Suddenly, she realized her pooch had gotten into a precarious position.

“And I looked up and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she's going to fall,’” Thurston recalled.

As it turns out, Baby booked it up a branch in pursuit of a cat.

“So I called all my neighbors and was like, ‘Guys, help me,’ you know? And somebody suggested I called the fire department,” Thurston said.

As soon as firefighter Larry Madoski got that call, he chuckled and immediately made a phone call to find out if someone was kidding with him.

None of the firefighters could believe it.

Marty Ortiz said it's not your typical, everyday call. But when he and the crew arrived, they saw a full-grown German shepherd perched upon a large tree with a cat at the end of the limb.

Ortiz immediately took action.

“We were able to get the ladder up there and I made my way up and I was able to grab the dog's leash right away, which was actually tangled up on a limb,” Ortiz said.

As soon as he removed Baby from the branch, the cat got down by itself.

“(The cat is) still running around here antagonizing (Baby) every day,” Thurston said.

Copyright 2019 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.