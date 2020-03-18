Get out of jail? Inmates fearful of coronavirus argue for release

Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country.

This combination of 2019 and 2002 file photos shows Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, outside his apartment building in New York, and drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela leaving the Combita maximum security prison in Tunja, Colombia, before extradition to the United States in 2004. Amid the COVID-19 threat, they are among the prisoners making pleas for compassionate release or home detention. (AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, Javier Galeano)

And even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.

Among those making pleas for compassionate release or home detention are 81-year-old drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, Ponzi swindler Bernard Madoff, President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost a worker to the virus this week.

