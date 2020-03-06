Global shares sink as pessimism dominates over virus impact

World shares have slipped after a sharp drop on Wall Street, as pessimism prevailed over hopes for central bank action to counter the virus outbreak.

European shares fell in early trading on Friday while U.S. futures also declined.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei finished 2.7% lower and other Asian regional indexes retreated.

Investors are worried over how much damage the outbreak of the new coronavirus will do to the global economy.

The growing understanding that the spread of infections — and resulting damage to the economy — may not slow anytime soon is pulling sharply on markets.

