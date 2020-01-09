Go inside the new Missouri National Guard AVCRAD expansion

Even more of the nation's military aircraft will end up in Springfield for repairs. The Missouri National Guard AVCRAD is expanding.

AVCRAD announced the expansion in the spring of 2019. Crews now are close to finishing the 85,000 square foot building.

The Missouri National Guard AVCRAD repairs and maintains aircraft from 14 states here, a fleet of about 370 helicopters and other aircraft. The expansion will give them more space to do their work, and cost about $32 million. But the National Guard says it should save them more than $40 million in aviation repair costs just the first year.

The AVCRAD has been here at the airport for about 55 years, but it's been growing to keep up with larger aircraft and taking on more work to save the guard money. Once this expansion is complete, it expects about a 20% to 30% workload increase. With each expansion so far, they've increased personnel and expect the same this time.

This expansion is Phase 3 of a 4 phase expansion plan, with the first two phases completed in 2008 and 2012. This new addition will house shops like avionics and rewiring, as well as the AVCRAD headquarters.

"We're very space limited on some of our smaller shops like avionics, our wire shop, the engine shop and hydraulics," said Lt. Colonel Leif Thompson, Missouri AVCRAD shop supervisor. "So we are pretty much crammed into a small space. The new expansion will allow us to spread out and get more people, more components to actually work on."

Phases 3B and 4 of the expansion plans here at the avcrad are still unfunded. But things with this new building are moving along as planned, and the Missouri National Guard hopes to move in by August.

