Goodyear blimp makes stop in Springfield

Drivers traveling on Division Street on Thursday saw an unusual sight as they passed by the Downtown Airport.

One of only three Goodyear blimps in the country was moored for an overnight stay on its way from California to its home-base of Akron, Ohio for routine maintenance.

The massive 246-foot long, 58-foot tall icon drew quite a curious crowd to the airport's neighbor, Metalcraft, where onlookers could almost reach out and touch something they'd only seen on TV sporting events.

"I wanted to come out and look at it because you see it up in the sky and you just don't know how massive this thing is," said Mike Bither, who works at Metalcraft and came outside to take a look at the blimp. "I took my mom to the Rose Bowl Parade in 2003 and saw it flying there but it's so small in the sky and to see it here is really amazing."

"I used to always see it when I was younger," said Hazel Edson. "But it's amazing to see it parked and on the ground instead of in the sky."

"Just the sheer size of it and the fact that it's helium! It's a balloon!" added Elsa Pickens.

"You kind of get to see the perspective more," said 10 year-old Beckett Collins. "I'd love to ride in it."

The blimp travels with ground crews that meet up with it at different spots all over the country. It took over two hours on Thursday to get the blimp ready to fly as they tuned up the 200 horse-power, four-cylinder engines (like those in a Cessna plane) and made adjustments to the 297,000 cubic-feet of helium that keeps it afloat.

Helium, as opposed to the hydrogen gas used on the "Hindenburg".

"Helium will actually extinguish a fire," explained Goodyear airship pilot Joe Erbs. "If there was something to catch fire on an engine or something on the side, it's an inert gas and it would smother the fire."

The gondola has room for 10 and there's even a bathroom in the back with a window known as the "loo with the view".

There are only 13 airship pilots, fewer than the number of astronauts.

"We cross the country relatively low to the ground, about 1,000 to 2,000-feet above the surface so we can see what's going on down below us," said Goodyear airship pilot Adam Basaran. "We'll see people waving to us and dogs running around barking."

"It handles sometimes a little bit like an airplane, sometimes like a helicopter and sometimes like a sailboat," Erbs added. "It's real touchy with the winds. We're very aware of the weather. We don't want to be anywhere near thunderstorms, hail, even heavy rain that would add a lot of weight to the ship."

The airship pilots also say they're not surprised that the public is so fascinated with their flying machines.

"I have to say I'm not surprised is because I still feel the same way myself," Basaran said.

"I've been flying it for three years and I still enjoy watching it take off and am still amazed by this lumbering airborne hippo," Erbs said.