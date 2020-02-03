Gov. Hutchinson, predecessors mark mansion's 70th anniversary

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, and three of his predecessors celebrate the 70th anniversary of the state's Governor's Mansion Monday, February 3, 2020, at the residence in Little Rock, Arkansas. Joining Hutchinson are from left, former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, former first lady Gay White-Sigler, first lady Susan Hutchinson, former first lady Ginger Beebe, former Gov. Mike Beebe, former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former first lady Janet Huckabee. (AP Photo Andrew DeMillo)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and three of his predecessors are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Governor's Mansion.

The four governors swapped stories on Monday as they joined First Lady Susan Hutchinson and family members of other past governors. They unveiled a Christmas ornament that will be sold later this year to raise for the residence. Hutchinson was joined by former governors Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker.

The Governor's Mansion is located near Little Rock's downtown and first opened in 1950. Before then, Arkansas never had an official residence for its governor.

 