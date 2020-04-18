Economic recovery task force announced for Arkansas, quick test machines introduced

There are 88 quick test machines spread out throughout Arkansas, which can return COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.

Gov. Hutchinson released some details on the quick test machines Saturday morning. He says there is a backlog of kits required to use the machine, but more could soon come into the marketplace.

The testing machines are designed to have a quick response for COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, Gov. Hutchinson announced an economic recovery task force to develop an industry-specific strategy and make recommendations for Arkansas' economic recovery in response to the pandemic.

The task force will include 27 leaders from the private sector and public agencies who will examine the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and industries in the state. Steuart L. Walton will chair the committee.

The task force will meet next week. Gov Hutchinson hopes to start easing restrictions in Arkansas as soon as May 4.

Arkansas state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

-1,739 cases in the state

-998 active cases

-703 recoveries

-86 hospitalizations (22 on ventilators)

-38 reported deaths (one new)

