Gov. Hutchinson announces two-day surge campaign to increase testing, Arkansas reports three new deaths

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a two-day surge campaign to increase testing in Arkansas.

Hutchinson says, during the next two days, the state's goal is to increase testing from 1,000 per day to 1,500 per day.

"If you think you have symptoms, don't wait, get tested." Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday in a news briefing.

Arkansas officials also reported three new deaths in the state.

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday:

-2,465 cases in the state (189 new)

-101 hospitalizations

-45 reported deaths (3 new)

-1,563 active cases

-902 recoveries

Among the 189 new cases, 122 are from inmates or staff at the Cummins Unit - Arkansas Department of Corrections.

According to Arkansas Health Department SecretaryDr. Nate Smith, 687 inmates and 35 staff at Cummins Prison have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Hutchinson says he hopes to lift some of the state's restrictions on May 4 and plans to begin announcing decisions next week.

Watch the latest updates from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state officials in the streams embedded below: