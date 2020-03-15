Schools in Arkansas ordered to close by Tuesday, state now has 16 Coronavirus cases

Gov. Hutchinson has ordered all school districts in Arkansas to close for on-site instruction starting Tuesday through at least the next two weeks.

Schools are recommended, but have the option to close as early as Monday. The state is allowing one additional day for school districts to prepare their students and faculty for online instruction.

All school districts in Arkansas are ordered to close through at least this week, followed by one previously scheduled week of spring break. This means all schools would be closed through at least March 30.

This comes after Hutchinson and state officials confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in Arkansas, which now has 16 active cases that have tested positive.

Some schools have already sent homework packets or computers with children in the event that schools would close, per state officials in a news conference Sunday.

Additionally, at the same news conference, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced price-gouging laws are in effect now, for at least 30 days.

The laws apply to people, on-site businesses and online platforms. making purchases and selling goods and services. Rutledge reported at least one instance in western Arkansas where a pack of water, originally sold at $4, was increased to $8.

Violators could face a fine of up to $10,000 for every violation, per Rutledge.