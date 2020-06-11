Gov. Hutchinson defends easing virus limits in Arkansas as cases rise

Arkansas' governor is defending his decision to lift more coronavirus restrictions on businesses even as the state reported another record rise in virus cases since the pandemic began.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said he made the right decision when he decided to move the state to “Phase 2" of reopening. That move will allow businesses that had been limited to one-third capacity to increase to two-thirds starting on Monday.

The state Health Department says at least 10,816 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 448 over the previous day.