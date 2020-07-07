Gov. Mike Parson meets with President Trump to discuss reopening of schools

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) participated in a White House discussion with President Trump and the First Lady about reopening schools in America in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) discusses his upcoming meeting with President Trump about schools reopening in America during COVID-19. (Source: Gray DC)

Gray DC met with the governor prior to the meeting to discuss his expectations for schools in Missouri. Click the video above to hear the interview.

