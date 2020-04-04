Gov. Parson: Additional medical professionals needed for Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team

Gov. Mike Parson says additional medical professionals are needed by hospitals across Missouri to help meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health, emergency and economic agencies in Missouri are teaming up to recruit medical professionals who are not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies.

Selected medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which would operate throughout the state and deploy when necessary to provide patients with on-site medical care.

Gov. Parson's Office says this comes in an effort to supplement the state’s current health care workforce.

“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” says Gov. Parson. We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”

The state's team, known as MO DMAT-1, would be fully equipped to respond on-site with mobile medical facilities when required.

Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

Those with a background in health care are encouraged to apply here.

For more information, here.