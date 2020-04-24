Gov. Parson: Missouri preparing to reopen May 4, state to provide guidelines next week

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state is preparing to open May 4, the day after the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Parson and state leaders are expected to introduce a plan next week on how businesses will reopen.

The plan is expected to address guidelines for small businesses and retail manufacturing, when restaurants could reopen and what's ahead for jobs requiring people to be within six feet of each other. Gyms, barber shops, hair salons and massage parlors are among the businesses expected to reopen on May 4, according to Gov. Parson.

The state will provide some guidelines for safety recommendations next week, and some social distancing measures are still expected to be in place.

Despite the anticipated guidelines to reopen, Parson says some communities will be able to reopen at a faster rate than others and its up to local leaders decide whether additional measures should be implemented for their communities.

Gov. Parson also says the Emergency Declaration in the state of Missouri, which is unrelated to the stay-at-home order, would be extended through June 15.

Watch a live stream of Gov. Parson's update Friday below:



