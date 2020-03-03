Gov. Parson: 'Missouri is ready' for potential coronavirus outbreak

With Washington state reporting it's ninth death related to the novel coronavirus, preventing the spread seems to be on everyone's mind.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) met with his Cabinet and the State Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

"We have experience with respiratory diseases," said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. "The difference in this, as you know, is that it has a higher mortality, from what we're learning from China. It's more infectious than the flu that we're up against."

Because of that experience, and the steps the state is taking to prepare, Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state is ready for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

He met with his Cabinet and members of the State Emergency Management Agency Tuesday afternoon.

"I am confident telling you that Missouri is ready if an outbreak were to happen in our state," Parson said.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

On Monday, Williams said there were 100 people in the state who have traveled to COVID-19 infected countries who are self monitoring for symptoms.

15 Missourians have fit the CDC's criteria to be tested. Those tests have all come back negative.

The tests for COVID-19 aren't widely available just yet.

"We hope, and I think the President spoke about this yesterday, to very rapidly build up the capability throughout all the state labs to do tests on a much broader standpoint," Williams said. "We're still being judicious on who we test."

There's a specific group of people health officials are most worried about.

"We know that the populations we have to be especially concerned about are people over 65 and people with chronic conditions," Williams added.

While there is growing concern across the country, Governor Parson said the most the state can do to prepare is communicate, set up a chain of command, and get state and federal response teams on the same page.

"We're on top of this, as much as I feel like we can be, and we're trying to prepare the best we can for the unknown sometimes," Parson said.

If you travelled to an infected area or came in contact with someone who did - you're asked to see your primary care doctor. If you have a fever along with cold or flu like symptoms, it's best to go to the ER.

Parson and Williams are both reminding Missourians to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds multiple times every day, and avoid contact with your face.

